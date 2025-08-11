Group Cautions Abiodun On Planned Demolition Of  Gbenga Daniel’s Residence, Hotel

A pressure group, the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG), has cautioned Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to reconsider his plan to demolish the Sagamu residence and hotel of one of his predecessors in office, Senator Gbenga Daniel.

New Telegraph reports that the state government, through the state’s Planning and Development Permit Authority, had, on Friday, August 8, 2025, marked the properties for demolition within three days.

Specifically, the agency had issued a Notice of Contravention and a Notice to Quit for Daniel’s Asoludero Court residence on Obafemi Awolowo Avenue, GRA, Sagamu, including his nearby Conference Hotel.

The notices were served simultaneously by the Sagamu Zonal Planning Office at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8.

The state government had alleged that the hotel was constructed without a planning permit and without adequate setbacks or approvals.

The Notice to Quit ordered occupants to vacate within three days of service “during the impending demolition of the development,” warning that the authority “will not be liable for any loss suffered” or damage to property.

Commenting on the development, SSSG, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adewole Ireti, appealed to Governor Abiodun to intervene in the matter and prevent a situation that could create disaffection between two political gladiators.

The group stressed that if allowed to degenerate, the consequences of the plan could also cause great disunity among sons and daughters of the state.

It also observed that the purported contravention notices were political and therefore called for a de-escalation of the situation by completely cancelling the demolition order.

“In the history of Ogun State, this sort of action has never been taken against any former governor. We must not allow a bad precedent to be set,” the SSSG warned