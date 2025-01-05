Group Canvasses Transformative Change for Women in Agriculture

Share

The Nigerian Women for Agricultural Progressive and Development Initiatives (NWAPDI), has unveiled their strategic plans and progressive initiatives to transform the agricultural sector in the country.

Speaking during a news conference in Lagos, the National Coordinator, Farmer Omolara Svensson, highlighted the pivotal role of women in ensuring food security and economic stability across the country.

She emphasised the significant contributions of women, who constitute approximately 90 per cent of the workforce in Nigeria’s agricultural sector; adding that “without the tireless efforts of women farmers, food insecurity would have reached unprecedented levels this year. Come 2025, we are committed to changing the game entirely,” Farmer Syensson said.

The coordinator reiterated that every woman has a role in the agricultural value chain, regardless of their direct involvement in farming. She encouraged women to explore opportunities within the sector, saying, “You don’t have to go to the farm to be a farmer. From market trading to processing, every step of the value chain is vital.”

The NWAPDI unveiled ambitious plans for 2025, aimed at leveraging technology to propel Nigeria’s agricultural sector to global standards. Key initiatives include: AgriCert, an escrow account with the Isle of Man government designed to bridge gaps between off-takers and farmers, enhancing commodity exports.

Real-Time Farming App is a cutting-edge application providing traceability, crop monitoring, and real-time data for women in farming.

FarmRNG Project, on the other hand, is set to launch in early 2025. This initiative promises to revolutionise the agricultural landscape with advanced technology and sustainable practices.

