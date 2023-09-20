Group Calls Out Sanwo-Olu Over Imposition Of MC Oluomo As Lagos NURTW Chairman

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been called out of accusations of a purported scheme to appoint Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as the State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

New Telegraph gathered that the civil society stakeholders represented by the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) have characterized the governor’s alleged actions as a form of civilian coup. They assert that MC Oluomo cannot be forcibly imposed as the leader of the union.

In a statement, the group asserted that MC Oluomo has been leveraging his political connections to gain control of the transport workers’ union in the state. They raised questions about his involvement with the union when he had previously disassociated himself from them.

The group emphasized that it would be more beneficial for everyone if MC Oluomo concentrated on his responsibilities as the Chief Manager of Parks and Garages and permitted other NURTW stakeholders in Lagos to function independently without any interference.

The statement reads: “This press briefing is in furtherance of the mandate of CHSR and the overriding quest of civil society stakeholders in the quest to defend victims of abuse of human rights and to promote the cause of justice and peaceful coexistence in the society.

“We are therefore compelled, as one of the strategic platforms of civil society stakeholders in Lagos State, to do a follow-up on our earlier clarion call through media briefing on April 28, 2022, on the potential disruptive motive of vested interests masquerading as authentic trade unionists under the banner of the now dissolved Parks and Garden Management with the sinister agenda of usurping the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.

“On account of our civil obligation as patriots, we are again compelled to alert the Nigerian general public, particularly critical local and global stakeholders as well as relevant institutions, of the inherent danger of imposing Musiliu Akinsanya (a.k.a MC Oluomo) led Parks and Gardens platform on the legitimate structure and leadership of Alhaji Fatai Adesina-led National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.

“It would be recalled that Mr Musiliu Oluomo, who is the arrowhead of Parks and Garages Management, had issues with the Tajudeen Baruwa-led leadership of NURTW. Following the sanctioning and suspension of Mr. Oluomo as stipulated in Article 42, Section 5 Subsection (i-x) of the NURTW Constitution, the Lagos State Government, notwithstanding, accorded recognition to MC. Oluomo, albeit as the leader of Lagos Parks and Garages (not recognised as an affiliate of the NURTW) and by so doing instigated a state-sponsored rebellion against the authentic national leadership of NURTW. We are not unaware of the ongoing insurrection against the authentic national leadership of the NURTW, which is duly recognised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“It should be worrisome that the CIVILIAN COUP IN NURTW clearly appears to enjoy active connivance of the Nigerian State as manifested by the partisanship of the Nigerian Police. What is, however, of immediate concern and source of worry is the subterranean manoeuvres to impose MC Oluomo as leader of NURTW in Lagos State in spite of having publicly severed relationship with NURTW and assumed a new role as the Chief Manager of Lagos Parks and Garages.

“We are deeply worried that the undemocratic and crude imposition of outsiders on legitimately constituted authority through the back doors and dark corridors to hijack the leadership of the NURTW is manifesting in Lagos State. Our position is clearly in defence of the constitutional rights of citizens in a democratic dispensation. The right to form and belong to an association, including a Trade Union, based on established laws and regulations is eloquently recognised and guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“We hold firm that Freedom of Association is one of the cardinal rights of global concerns. This is why it is enshrined in the United Nations (UN) as well as the Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights of the African Union (AU). Thus, Mr. MC Oluomo can only belong to any union as permitted by law and regulation guiding such union.

“As far as we know and in line with what is already public knowledge, MC Oluomo belongs to Parks and Garages Management while Alhaji Fatai Adesina is the duly and legally recognised leader of Lagos State Council of NURTW under an extant law that is sacrosanct. It is not permitted by law for a person to poach, usurp and hijack the structure, least to imagine, assuming the leadership of any organisation that he or she is not a recognised member having been suspended/expelled in line with the rules and regulations guiding such organisation.

”It should be emphasized that since our last media briefing, the NURTW structure and Alhaji Fatai leadership have not been allow to operate by the Lagos State government on account of alleged proscription of the union, notwithstanding that the union has remained law abiding in demonstration of commitment to the stability and advancement of the developmental agenda of Lagos.

“We, therefore, unequivocally and in unmistaken terms, condemn the ‘meddlesome interloper ‘transgressor in the person of MC Oluomo for orchestrating a ‘hostile takeover’ of NURTW in Lagos State. This development should be a major concern to all Lagosians, considering the potential adverse effects of any escalation of hostilities in the Transportation sector and the overriding consequences for security of lives and properties in the State. We are not unaware of the unpleasant occurrence at the nation’s federal capital, where peaceful Abuja residents have witnessed fracas between the factions of NURTW.

“Considering that transportation is key to economic transformation, we call on government at the federal and state levels to ensure peaceful activities amongst stakeholders in transport union in line with rules and regulations and without interference and forceful hijack of established structures. We also demand as follows:

“We, therefore, call on the Lagos State Government and particularly Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to resist the pressure to be dragged into the selfish agenda of individuals who are determined to hijack legitimate structures and constituted authorities of NURTW.

“We call on Governor Sanwo-Olu, in particular, to impress it on Mr MC Oluomo to contend with his roles as the Chief Manager of Parks and Garages and allow other stakeholders within NURTW to breathe and operate without interference in Lagos.”