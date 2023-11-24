Group Calls On Zulum To Assist Indigenes In Edo IDP Camp

A group, Gwoza Elite Forum has called on the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum to come to the aid of indigenes of Borno State at the Home for the Needy Foundation, Uhogua Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Recall that over three thousand Boko Haram displaced inmates mostly from Gwoza Local Government Area are currently living at the camp with some of them posting impressive performances in academics

Making the call, the President of Gwoza Elite Forum, Mr Ibrahim Mbitisha during a curtsey visit to the Home for the Needy Foundation said the governor should extend the support he has been giving to IDPs in Chad, Cameron, Niger and other countries to the Home for the Needy Foundation, Uhogua, Edo State.

He said, “I am calling on the executive Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, I know that the Governor used to do good for the state. I heard that Pastor wrote a letter to the Borno State Government in respect of some Indigenes of Borno State here.

“I know that the governor is someone who has the heart to help his people. You see him in Cameron, you see him in Chad, you see him in Niger. I am calling on the executive governor to kindly attend to our people here.

“Mr Governor, these people are your people. Pastor is doing his best, but we want you to have some places repaired so that some of them can return home. Please his Excellency, we know how you are going to other places, please do the same here.

“We are also calling to non-governmental organizations and good-spirited individuals to please. When one of our brothers heard about the performance of Engr Emos Ishaku he was surprised and sent his donation of 500,000 to the foundation.” He said

Eulogizing the Coordinator of Home for the Needy Foundation, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, Mr Ibrahim Mbitisha said.

“We see and hear what you have been doing, but we said how can we as a forum have our brothers here and we don’t come to see them? It touched our hearts when we heard the story of one of our brothers, Engr Emos Ishaku and Barrister Saminu Abacha.

“We have to come to appreciate the Foundation because it will be unfortunate that somebody is with your brother and you are sitting somewhere without coming to say thank you. We know that it is not easy for you to feed these people, take them to school and pay their school fees. We don’t know how you are doing it, but God knows how you are doing it.

“We pray that God will open more doors for you to continue the good work you are doing. We are not praying for any crisis in this country so that these people can return back home and you too can have peace of mind.

” I know that you have many students you are sponsoring in various institutions in this country. We heard that you paid over N 60 million to only one university. Some schools have to send some of the children away because of school fees.”

The group made up of indigenes of Gwazo Local Government Area of Borno State presented foodstuff- including bags of rice, beans, maize, and cartoons of indomie to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP)Camp.

Reacting, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, Coordinator Home for Needy Foundation, thanked the forum for making time to come and see the inmates. He also thanked the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for providing an enabling environment and as well giving the first-class graduates automatic employment in the state civil service.

“We want to thank the Edo State Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki, for the enabling environment he has created for the centre to thrive, we also thank him for the automatic employment he gave to the first-class graduates. We want to say that the centre needs food, the centre needs books, we also need ITC among other things.”

Folorunsho also thanked the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who donated the primary and secondary schools the children attend.

“We also thank the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who provided the primary and secondary schools. That is where our students are learning and the last JAMB results showed that our students performed excellently well. If not for that the children will still be learning under the trees.” He said.