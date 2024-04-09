President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked by the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) to reverse the 245 per cent increase in tariffs for electricity implemented by electricity distribution companies.

Nnamdi Ajibo, the Association’s National Secretary disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in response to the increase in prices for Band A energy users.

Recall that on Tuesday last week, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) authorised an increase in tariffs for Band A users.

Speaking on the development, the Association noted that there was no action taken by the government in Nigeria’s electricity sector to justify such a massive pricing increase, describing it as unacceptable and insensitive.

It said that the renewed hope goals of Tinubu’s administration could not be fully implemented in a single year.

The statement reads: “We demand an urgent reversal to the status quo and acknowledge that exchange rates have also gone so high, thereby impacting the purchasing power of the common man.

“This government cannot implement the renewed hope agenda in one year. Worldwide, no nation treats its citizens this way and expects them to remain silent.

There is nothing wrong with subsidizing electricity and other essential aspects of the national lives of our citizens.

“The federal government should, as a matter of urgency, reverse the entire privatization exercise and provide an enabling environment that will guarantee businesses to strive before searching for good managers to take over the management of the sector.”