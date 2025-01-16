Group Calls On S’East Govs To Make 30th May Public Holiday

Share

…Calls for urgent release of Nnamdi Kanu

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, has urged the five South-East Governors to declare May 30, which marked the declaration of the Sovereign State of Biafra, a public holiday in the region.

The Coalition also called for the urgent and unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that his release will go a long way in stopping the insecurity wreaking havoc in the entire South-East Geopolitical Zone.

In a press briefing done by Aba, on the 55th anniversary of the end of the Nigeria – Biafra war on January 15, 1970, the Coalition added that the legacy of the war continues to loom large over the South-East Geopolitical Zone, shaping its identity and fuelling calls for self-determination and autonomy.

The group further stated that it is unfortunate and very disturbing that while the echoes of the civil war continue to reverberate in Nigeria, the federal government pretends as if nothing is happening.

New Telegraph reports that the leaders of the CSOs: Comrade Obinna Nwagbara (Youths and Students Advocates for Development Initiative); Onyinyechi Nwosu (Vivacious Development Initiative); Chuka Peter Okoye (Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society); Cassius Ukwugbe (Society for Human Rights Advocacy and Development); Onwuka Glory (Onyedinma Foundation) and Mrs Eunice Egbuna (Initiative For Grassroots Intervention & Development in Education) were present at the briefing.

According to the CSOs, official recognition of May 30 as a remembrance day can put to an end the killing of civilians and security agents in the course of enforcing the sit-at-home often witnessed during the commemoration of the annually.

The group said that dialogue needs to replace violence to find peace in the zone, lamenting the approach of the Federal Government which said that rather than address the cries of marginalization by the Southeast, had been responding with intimidation and more marginalization of the people of the zone.

On the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the CSOs said that his continued detention only serves to deepen the wounds of division and mistrust in the country.

“In the light of the historical significance of May 30 in South East Nigeria, we propose that the Governors of the South East zone should consider the declaration of this day as a memorial day in the zone.

“This solemn occasion will serve as a tribute to those who lost their lives during the Biafran war, honouring their memory and acknowledging the deep scars left by the conflict.

“By officially recognizing May 30 as a day of remembrance, we can put to an end, the violence that claims the lives of citizens in the South East, both civilians and security agents in the course of enforcing a sit-at-home order to commemorate the day.

“The most recent was the killing of five soldiers on May 30, 2024, at Aba and civilians in different parts of the South East.

“The legacy of the Biafran war looms large over South East Nigeria, shaping its identity and fuelling calls for self-determination and autonomy. The scars of the conflict which claimed the lives of thousands of people and led to widespread suffering continue to haunt the region to this day.

“The memory of the war serves as a reminder of the need to address the root causes of the crisis and work towards a future of peace and reconciliation.

“Rather than address the cries of marginalization by the South East, the federal government had been responding with intimidation and more marginalization of the zone. The detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu only serves to deepen the wounds of division and mistrust.

“To overlook his detention and unending trial is to turn a blind eye to the principles of justice and fairness. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, the federal government has continued to use force.”

The Coalition called for prioritization of the security and welfare of the people of the Geopolitical Zone where the police and other security operatives are made to work without intimidating and extorting the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: