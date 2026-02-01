Group Calls On Men To Prioritise Family Value, Tackle Gender – Based Violence

Men in Oyo State have been urged to prioritize their homes and take better care of their wives and families as part of efforts to curb Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in society. The call was made at the end of a one day step-down training organized for members of the Male Feminist Network in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The forum, which targeted artisans, youth group unions, and community leaders, focused on addressing gender-based violence and promoting positive male engagement.

The training organized by the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, brought together men from different walks of life to brainstorm on how they can serve as advocates for women’s rights and play active roles in protecting women and girls within their communities.

Speaking at the event, the Programme Officer, Mr. Segun Ojo, stressed the need for increased male involvement in feminist movements, noting that men have a crucial role to play in putting an end to gender-based violence. He urged members of the Male Feminist Network to take the lessons from the training back to their respective communities and serve as positive role models and agents of change.

According to him, the project currently being implemented across four South-west states of Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo aimed to significantly reduce incidents of gender-based violence against women.

In his presentation, the facilitator and a member of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Mr. Abdulsalam AbdulQuadri Olusegun, described men as natural allies in the fight for women’s rights, encouraging participants to stand as “He for She” defenders and protectors of women in society.

Mr. Abdulquadri lamented what he described as increasing societal toxicity and weak advocacy against gender-based violence. He called on men to become ambassadors and active advocates against all forms of abuse.