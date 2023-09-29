Group Calls on Govt To Facilitate Internet Access for Citizens

Three freedom of expression and media development organisations has called on federal and state governments to take urgent measures to facilitate access to the Internet for all Nigerians in accordance with the government’s international obligations.

They stressed that access to the internet was no longer a matter of mere convenience but a fundamental prerequisite for full citizenship and participation in modern society.

In a joint statement signed by Dr. Akin Akingbulu, Executive Director of the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO); Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC); and Mr. Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA) in commemoration of this year’s International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI),

the organisations urged the government to take immediate and comprehensive action to bridge the digital divide by exploring innovative solutions to provide universal and affordable internet connectivity to all citizens, regardless of their location or economic status.