Group Calls On Governor Diri To Join APC

A group known as the Concerned Bayelsa Stakeholders Forum (CBSF) has called on Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging him not to be left behind politically.

Speaking at a press conference in Yenagoa on Tuesday, the Convener of the group, Wisdom Ikuli, maintained that Governor Diri’s defection to the APC would enable Bayelsa State to enjoy greater benefits from the federal government.

Ikuli noted that Governor Diri remains the only South-South governor still in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while others in the region have aligned with the APC.

He said, “We appeal to His Excellency to take a decisive step and align with the government at the centre. Our fathers, High Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye and Chief (Sen.) Dr. Melford Obiene Okilo, advised the Ijaw Nation to always align with the government at the centre due to our terrain and distance from Abuja, in order to attract meaningful development.”

Ikuli recalled how political alignment with the centre in the past enabled Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation to produce a Vice President and later a President in Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

“Today, Bayelsans and the Ijaw Nation are not among the first 40 Nigerians occupying top offices such as the President, Vice President, and Service Chiefs. This political and economic marginalisation is largely due to our non-alignment with the ruling party,” he said.

He added that despite being the majority ethnic group in the Niger Delta and the fourth largest in Nigeria, the Ijaw people—who contribute over 65% of the nation’s oil and gas wealth—have been politically weakened.

Ikuli further warned of internal issues within the PDP, alleging that a small group has hijacked the party and that there are already plans to nullify candidates’ nominations under the PDP platform in 2027 through court cases.

“His Excellency should disregard opposing voices against his defection. Many of them are only protecting their personal political interests rather than the interests of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation.”

The group also supported President Bola Tinubu’s administration, advocating that he should be allowed to complete eight years in office, in line with Nigeria’s North-South power rotation agreement.

“There’s a long-standing agreement on power rotation. After the North completed its eight years under President Muhammadu Buhari, it’s only fair for the South to complete its own under President Tinubu, who is working to empower the South,” Ikuli stated.

He also commended President Tinubu for approving the Federal Government’s takeover of the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road project, which will link Bayelsa to the Atlantic Ocean and unlock the state’s economic potential.

Speaking further, Ikuli dismissed recent political coalitions, describing them as made up of individuals who conspired to deny the Ijaw Nation a second presidential term in 2015.

“It is based on all these considerations that we unanimously appeal to Governor Diri to join the ruling APC and show solidarity with other Southern governors.”

He also urged that one of the top priorities of the state’s alignment with the centre should be the actualisation of the Agge Seaport, which he said would boost the state’s economy and usher in prosperity.

Despite their call for defection, the group passed a vote of confidence in Governor Diri, acknowledging his selfless service to Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation.