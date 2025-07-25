Group Calls On FG To Disregard Allegations Against PINL

The national leadership of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for Peace and Development has called on the Federal Government to disregard all the allegations made against the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), a company chaired by His Imperial Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse II (CFR).

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday electronically and signed by its National President, Tamuno James (Rivers), Oritsemeyuwa (Itsekiri), Udoh Akpan Bassey (Ibibio – Akwa Ibom), Paul Oromosele (Edo), Aruwotonye (Ogoni) Fred Tijala (Ilaje – Ondo), Asuquo Akpan (Efik – Cross River), Hope Agadaba (Bayelsa), Amos Keledichuwu (Igbo – Imo State), Ejiro Oghenerume AKA Last Don (Uhrobo – Delta State), Ufuoma Oterioghene (Isoko – Delta State) and Ifeanyi Ebele (Ndokwa – Delta State), the group tagged the allegations as baseless adding that PINL employs all surveillance and security personnel directly from host communities, including Ijaw territories along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) corridor.

The group therefore sent a letter to President Bola Tinubu and all service Chiefs over the alleged attempt by some groups of aggrieved former Militant leaders to provoke security infraction in the region over recent derogatory statements.

According to the group, the accused ex-agitators under the Aggressive Niger Delta Freedom Fighters Forum’ recently issued a statement on social media, calling on the Presidency to terminate the legally awarded pipeline surveillance contract to the PINL adding that the group was a faceless one.

In an open letter titled “Condemnation of Crisis-Inciting Statements Against PINL and the Olu of Warri – A Call for Urgent Presidential Intervention, the leaders showed an outright condemnation of the recent statement made by the ‘Aggrieved Niger Delta Freedom Fighters Forum.

The statement reads:”This so-called group recently released a misguided and highly provocative petition on social media, calling on you (President Bola TInubu), to terminate the legally awarded pipeline surveillance contract being executed by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), a company chaired by His Imperial Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse II (CFR).”

“We see such calls as nothing short of an open invitation to chaos, and a calculated attempt to destabilize the fragile peace that the Niger Delta region has worked so hard to maintain over the years.The baseless suggestion that PINL should be barred from operating in Ijaw territories is a direct affront to peace, unity, and the collective aspirations of the region’s ethnic nationalities.

“We are particularly concerned that the so-called Aggrieved Freedom Fighters Forum went as far as issuing a petition to Your Excellency, accusing PINL of alleged marginalization of Ijaw youths, rampant bunkering activities, sponsoring tribal conflict, forceful renaming of Ijaw communities, and laying false territorial claims over Ijaw and Urhobo lands.

“Such inflammatory claims, are aimed at creating division, inciting violence, and discrediting a legitimate contractor performing national assignments.

“For record and clarity, the national leadership of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for Peace and Development wishes to categorically counter these baseless allegations as follows: On the allegation of marginalization:

It is on record that PINL employs all surveillance and security personnel directly from host communities, including Ijaw territories along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) corridor.

“The claim of exclusion is false and mischievous. Among all surveillance contractors in the Niger Delta, PINL remains the only company that holds monthly stakeholder engagement meetings with traditional rulers, women groups, youth leaders, and community representatives.

“This is clearly a distortion of facts. The PINL-managed sections of the Trans Niger Pipeline, spanning Bonny to Nembe Creek and across host communities in Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, and Imo states, have remained vandalism-free for years.

“This exceptional record is known and acknowledged by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC Limited, and the Office of the National Security Adviser. No other contractor has achieved such performance in our history.”

“On the accusation of sponsoring tribal conflict, the alleged link between the Olu of Warri and a British national found with weapons is spurious and defamatory. His Imperial Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III (CFR) is a globally respected first-class monarch, a peace ambassador across the Middle East and Africa, and an internationally educated statesman with numerous academic honours.

” He cannot be reduced to the level of engaging with faceless individuals who fail to provide any legal proof of land ownership within Warri Kingdom.

“On territorial claims, the Olu of Warri is the recognized traditional landlord of the vast oil and gas-bearing lands in the three Warri Local Government Areas. These lands host critical oil assets and facilities contributing over 35% of Nigeria’s daily crude and gas production. Any challenge to these facts should be backed with legal documentation, not sponsored media propaganda.

“Moreover, we also found it necessary to highlight the developmental strides by PINL. The company has provided over 646 scholarships to youths from host communities, constructed borehole water projects, and distributed relief materials to over 150 communities impacted by the 2021 floods across Bayelsa, Rivers, and Imo states.

” Unlike some other contractors operating in parts of Delta, Bayelsa, and Ondo, PINL has never used security personnel to intimidate or suppress any host community leader or stakeholder.We wish to categorically state that the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum for Peace & Development stands firmly behind the Olu of Warri and the operations of PINL in all parts of the region. We recognize and support the company’s legitimate mandate to protect Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure, which is critical to our national economy.

“Mr. President, we respectfully urge you to treat this inciteful group as a threat to national security and declare them wanted for inciting violence and attempting to destabilize the now peaceful Niger Delta region. These elements, whose sole interest is profiting from instability and violence, must not be allowed to reverse the gains we have made in peace-building and economic stability.

“We, the youth leaders from all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta, remain committed to peace, justice, and equitable development. We believe in your leadership and trust that you will treat this issue with the urgency it demands to prevent the resurgence of crisis in our region,” the statement concluded.