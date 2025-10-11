Group Calls For Swift Prosecution Of Killers Of Lady Abducted, Killed In Nasarawa

The Tiv Youth Organisation has called for swift and transparent prosecution of the killers of Favour Akaaza, who was abducted and killed by her abductors in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, recently. Late Miss Favour Akaaza was abducted at her residence at Ombi Anzaku, a suburb of Lafia, and later killed by her abductors, who have been arrested and confessed to the crime. The killers of Favour were apprehended by the youth in the community and security personnel who swiftly went after them after committing the crime.

In a press statement signed by the president, Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO), Comrade Isiah Audu, condemned in strong terms the abduction and subsequent killing of the young lady by individuals who have no regard for human life. He called on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served without compromise to serve as a deterrent to others.

The group described as barbaric and inhuman the killing of a young lady at her prime by individuals who have no regard for human life, stating that the act was a direct insult to the peace and security of the community and the state at large. Part of the statement reads” Tiv Youth Organization (TYO), Nasarawa State Chapter, strongly condemns the brutal abduction of Miss Favour Akaaza from her residence and subsequent killing by armed Fulani men, who have since been arrested and confessed to the crime.

“We describe this act as barbaric, inhuman and a direct assault on the peace and security of our communities. It is heartbreaking that such a promising young lady was hacked down in her prime by individuals who have no regard for human life. ” While we commend the youths in the community and security agencies for their swift response in apprehending the culprits, we call on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served without compromise.