Group Calls For Removal Of Cyberbullying Law, Condemns Arrest Of Youths In Ondo

Share

A pro-democracy organisation, the Campaign for Democracy (CD), has called for an urgent amendment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to remove the inclusion of cyberbullying as a criminal Offence.

In a strongly-worded statement issued by its Deputy National President, Pastor Samuel Olaseinde Aina, the group condemned the implementation of the cyberbullying law, warning that it could return Nigeria to a dark era of dictatorship where freedom of speech is no longer guaranteed.

Aina specifically urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to amend the ACJA 2015 and expunge the section tied to cyberbullying, which falls under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act.

According to him, the law is a remnant of military-style governance and represents a deliberate attempt to silence dissenting voices and activists.

He likened the cyberbullying law to Decree No. 2 of 1984, the State Security (Detention of Persons) Decree, which allowed for indefinite detention without trial under the guise of national security.

“The law is, pragmatically, similar to the Decree No. 2… that effectively suspended fundamental human rights and court jurisdiction,” Aina said.

He emphasized that freedom of expression and press freedom, as enshrined in Chapter Four of the Nigerian Constitution, are core principles of democracy and must not be undermined by any legislation.

“Any democracy that lacks these basic tenets is not a true democracy, but a dictatorial democracy crafted by men prone to despotism and totalitarianism,” he added.

Citing Section 1 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Aina noted that any law inconsistent with the constitution is null and void.

The call by CD follows recent tensions in Ondo State after the arrest and continued detention of three Akoko youths, allegedly over charges related to cyberbullying.

The group expressed concern over the denial of bail to the youths by a Magistrate Court in Akure, stating that cyberbullying is not a capital offence and is not among non-bailable offences under Nigerian law.

The arrests have sparked a wave of protests in Akure, with youth blocking major roads and causing disruptions to movement and commercial activities.

Aina urged the Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to intervene in the growing rift between Akoko youth and a member of his cabinet. He called on the state government to either grant bail or outrightly release the detained youths in order to restore peace and avoid further unrest.

“For the peaceful atmosphere to continue, all stakeholders must act responsibly to prevent a crisis from engulfing Ondo State,” he said.

The group warned that continued suppression of constitutional rights could lead to further civil resistance, urging authorities to handle the matter with caution and in accordance with the rule of law.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

