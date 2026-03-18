Group Calls For Release Of Sylva’s Aides

The Centre for Justice and Equity (CJE), a human rights group, has called for the immediate release of four aides to former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, arrested by security agencies.

Citing serious concerns over human rights, due process, the CJE lamented that the continued uncertainty surrounding their detention, the group, in a statement signed by Chief Igoni Williams on Wednesday, stated that they were concerned that the aides had remained in detention since the 25th of October 2025, following a raid on the Maitama residence of the former minister.

CJE listed the aides arrested as Paganengigha Anagha, younger brother and domestic aide to Timipre Sylva; Musa Mohammed, driver to Sylva; Ayuba Reuben, plainclothes police detail and Friday Lusa Paul, escort driver to Sylva.

The group in the statement stated that more than five months after their arrest, no clear or publicly known charges had been formally presented against them, raising troubling questions about adherence to due process and the protection of fundamental rights.

The group also noted disturbing reports regarding the declining health and well-being of the detainees, allegedly resulting from poor detention conditions and prolonged psychological strain.

The statement highlighted the severe emotional and economic pressures placed upon their wives, children, relatives, friends, and neighbours, who, according to the group, had been left in a painful state of uncertainty.

The centre maintained that the constant adjournments of court proceedings on the matter were also troubling, describing the development as suspicious and inconsistent with the principles of transparent justice.

It further urged Nigerians, civil society organisations, and defenders of civil liberties to lend their voices to the cause of justice by demanding transparency and fairness in the handling of the case.

The statement reads: “Justice delayed under such circumstances raises legitimate fears of injustice. If there are legitimate allegations against these men, they should be clearly and openly charged before the law. If not, they should be released immediately to reunite with their families and rebuild their lives.

“We call on Nigerians everywhere to amplify this call for justice. Public awareness and lawful civic pressure remain essential tools in defending the rights of citizens.”

The organisation announced that it would continue to monitor the proceedings closely and advocate relentlessly until justice was served, appealing to all stakeholders to help in drawing people’s attention to the detainees’ plight.

CJE said it has launched the #FreeTheSylva4 saying: “Justice must not only be done; it must also be seen to be done. “These men deserve clarity, fairness, and the full protection of the law.”