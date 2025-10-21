Group Calls For Public Genotype Awareness

A Non-Governmental Organization, The True-Life Projects Africa (TTLP Africa), has called for increased public participation in sickle cell disease awareness, genotype screening, and policy advocacy across Africa to reduce the high burden of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), especially in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of TTLP Africa, Dr. Elijah Adodo, made the call during a month-long Sickle Cell Campaign held to commemorate the September Sickle Cell Awareness Month, themed “Sickle Cell Matters.” The campaign featured participation from various ministries, agencies, healthcare experts, advocates, and sickle cell warriors in Osun State and other parts of the country.

According to Dr. Adodo, “Nigeria has the highest burden of sickle cell disease globally, with about 2–3% of the population affected — roughly six million people. Approximately 50 million Nigerians carry the sickle cell trait (Hb AS). Each year, around 150,000 babies are born with the condition, and due to high childhood mortality rates, up to 80% of affected children may not survive beyond the age of five.”

He noted that this alarming statistic prompted the organization to organize a month-long awareness campaign across multiple platforms, including X Space, Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Google Meet, and community rallies, to sensitize the public—particularly youths—on the importance of knowing their genotype.

Dr. Adodo added that through initiatives such as the Sickle Cell Awareness and Promotion (SCAP) program, TTLP Africa has continued to empower communities with knowledge, promote preventive health practices, and advocate for systemic policy changes that improve lives.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Rasheed Saheed and Alhaji Kamladeen Adeboje, representing youths and community leaders respectively, described the initiative as “timely and commendable.” They lauded TTLP Africa for broadening their understanding of sickle cell issues and pledged their commitment to supporting SCAP by spreading awareness within their communities.

The campaign culminated on Saturday, September 27, 2025, with a community outreach at Oke Baale, Osogbo, where over 200 community members received education, counseling, and free genotype information materials.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sickle cell advocacy, warrior support, and health policy reforms across Nigeria and Africa.