Group Calls For Inclusive Leadership, Balanced Representation In Kwara

The Kwara Inclusion Advocates (KIA), a broad coalition of Kwarans at home and in the diaspora, has called for urgent political inclusion as the state heads into the 2027 election cycle.

The group made the call during a virtual media parley with senior editors and political correspondents held on Saturday in Lagos.

KIA, made up of Kwarans of various ethnic and religious backgrounds, including a significant membership base in the United States, said its concerns are shaped by ongoing global reviews of insecurity in Nigeria.

Many diaspora members, the group noted, have closely followed U.S. Congressional attention on rising insecurity in Kwara and other Middle Belt states.

According to the conveners, Mr. Fola Abiodun Adekeye and Tunji Adeyemi, political exclusion has become a core driver of distrust, tension, and vulnerability in the state. “Kwara is one of Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan and plural states.

Yet, this diversity has not been reflected in its political leadership configuration in recent years,” the statement said. “This imbalance is not sustainable.

Exclusion, especially when weaponised, creates fertile ground for insecurity.’’ The group referenced the recent viral intervention by respected politician and lawyer Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, who warned that some political actors exploit religious sentiment to retain influence. KIA described his comments as “a timely reminder that Kwara cannot afford divisive politics disguised as tradition.”