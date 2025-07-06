Group Calls For Immediate Implementation Of 2025 Lagos LG Law

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has called for the immediate implementation of the Lagos State Local Government Administrative Law, 2025.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday at the group’s office in Ijaiye, Lagos, CHSR President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, criticized the postponement of the law’s implementation to August 4, 2025—after the scheduled July 12 local government elections.

Omotehinse urged key stakeholders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), civil society organizations, legal practitioners, and democratic institutions, to intervene and demand the immediate enforcement of the law.

“We commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assenting to this critical legislation aimed at redefining local governance. However, we are deeply concerned about the unconstitutional delay in its implementation,” he said.

Omotehinse argued that the delay appears to disproportionately benefit certain local government areas, such as Oto-Awori LCDA and Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, which may be directly impacted by the law if it were implemented immediately.

He emphasized that once a law is passed and signed by the executive, it should become operational from the date of assent—unless it explicitly states a deferred commencement date, which the Administrative Law 2025, signed on May 7, 2025, does not.

“Any attempt to delay or selectively implement this law, especially for political reasons, sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the rule of law Lagos State is known for,” Omotehinse said.

He warned that the delay threatens electoral fairness and risks creating a legal vacuum, which could lead to litigation and damage the state’s reputation as a model of democratic governance.

“As a pacesetter among Nigerian states, Lagos should not be seen circumventing democratic standards for political advantage. This delay is more than just an administrative misstep—it risks deepening public distrust in governance,” he stated.

Omotehinse clarified that CHSR is not on any government payroll and is committed to defending the rights of the masses. He revealed that the group had written formal letters to the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Attorney General’s Office to express its concerns. The letters, he noted, would be submitted on Monday.

“The CHSR remains committed to defending democratic norms, institutional integrity, and the rights of the governed. We will continue to monitor this matter closely and will escalate our advocacy nationally if this undemocratic delay is not reversed,” he added.