Group Calls For Economic Empowerment Of Nigerian Women

In a bid to ensure greater economic independence for Nigerian women and boost national development, the women’s wing of the Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) has called for collective action to empower women across the country.

The group made the call during its fundraising and awards ceremony held in Lagos on Tuesday, with the theme: “Empower a Woman, Empower a Society.” The event sought to promote the socio-economic advancement of women and girls while honouring individuals who have made impactful contributions to community development.

Speaking at the event, President of ECDU Women Wing, Engr. Felicia Agubata, emphasized that empowering women is not just a personal triumph but a societal necessity. She noted that when women are equipped with the right tools and resources, they become more self-reliant, focused, and better positioned to support their families and communities.

“We are not just here to raise funds,” Agubata said. “We are empowering women, girls, communities, and indeed a nation. We are investing in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities that will have a multiplier effect on the entire human ecosystem.”

Agubata noted that under her leadership over the past two years and nine months, the women’s wing had initiated various empowerment programs including support for indigent women, welfare contributions, and digital marketing training.

She urged members to continue collaborating and supporting efforts at local, state, and national levels to alleviate hardship and create a brighter future.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who spoke at the event, highlighted the importance of supporting women who, due to life’s circumstances, may have lost their footing.

“It’s not that these women are lazy,” she said. “Sometimes, life events derail their path. They need our support to get back on track, and the government alone cannot do it all.”

In his remarks, Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh, represented by the Enugwu-Ukwu Cultural Minister, Ozonkpu Jude Ekwunife, commended the initiative, describing the fundraising and empowerment drive as a “step in the right direction.”

Member of the House of Representatives representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency, Hon. Jesse Oke-Joe Onuakalusi, also underscored the value of investing in women.

“When you train a woman, you train a nation. Women are the engine of any country,” he said. However, he added that empowering the boy-child is equally important. “If a well-trained girl marries a man who lacks similar training, that union may not thrive. Balance is crucial.”

One of the awardees, Awele Nwabunike, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that the award would inspire her to do more in supporting the economic empowerment of women.

Chairman of the occasion, Benito Mac Ozigbo, described the programme as “heart-warming,” noting its potential to significantly benefit the Enugwu-Ukwu community.

Also speaking, the President of ECDU Lagos Branch, Sopulu Steve Nwakaeze, lauded the women’s wing for their consistent role in community development and uplifting indigent members of society.