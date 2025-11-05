Group Calls For Broader Stakeholder Engagement On Entrepreneurship Education

The Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) has disclosed plans to bring together stakeholders in education to brainstorm on empowering teachers for entrepreneurship education at School-to-Work Educational Transitions for Long-Term Youth Fulfilment (SET4LYF) National Convening scheduled for November 6th.

The group emphasised the need for broader stakeholder engagement in promoting entrepreneurship education.

The Country Director, SET4LYF, Olaolu Akogun, made this known at a virtual media parley to engage journalists and stakeholders on the purpose and vision of the initiative noted that the event aims to enhance the quality of entrepreneurship education and inspire a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

The call aims to bring together key stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector players, and development partners, to support initiatives that equip girls with disabilities and those in Internally Displaced Persons camps with entrepreneurial skills.

By fostering collaboration, the group believes that entrepreneurship education can be more effective in empowering individuals and driving economic growth. The call highlights the importance of collective action in shaping the future of entrepreneurship education.

“It is a national stakeholder event dedicated to advancing the awareness of entrepreneurship education in schools across the country. It is designed to equip Nigerian secondary school girls, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and persons with disabilities (PWDs) with the skills, knowledge, and

opportunities needed to transition successfully from school to work, entrepreneurship, or higher education.”

The Convening, which focuses on Teachers, educators, and key stakeholders in the educational sector, is aimed at empowering teachers as catalysts for entrepreneurship education and equipping them with the right mindset that will help transform how the next generation thinks, creates, and leads

in a rapidly changing economy.

Akogun harps on the need to bring more people on board—stakeholders, government agencies, and collaborating development partners.

“We want to be inclusive, bridging the gap with this program. Inclusion is very important to us.”

He noted that the initiative’s goal is to reach 31 states, intentionally including 5% of girls with disabilities and 10% of girls who are internally displaced, ensuring equitable access to entrepreneurial learning opportunities.

“For anything to thrive, it needs the right environment. We need the support of the government in this.”

The SET4LYF National Convening will bring together educators, school leaders, government representatives, private sector partners, and NGOs to explore strategies for equipping teachers as enablers of entrepreneurship education and preparing students for a future of innovation and self-reliance.