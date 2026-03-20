Group Calls For Action To Tackle Violence Against Women, Girls In N’Delta Region

The Niger Delta Development Agenda (NDDA) has condemned the recent attack and reported rape of women and girls during a festival in Ozoro, Delta State.

The group in a statement issued by its Convener, Mr Iteveh Nurudeen Ekpokpobe, condemned the act which was described as heinous, expressing solidarity with the victims.

The NDDA stated that it was barely days ago that International Women’s Day was globally celebrated, adding that while it is crucial to acknowledge the progress made and the challenges remaining in promoting women’s rights, the recent attack and rape of women and girls, highlight the urgent need to end gender-based violence.

According to the group, “The vulnerability of women and girls in our society is a pressing concern. Such violent acts highlight the need for urgent action to protect women’s rights and safety.

“The Niger Delta region must come together to address gender-based violence. We call for Collective action to prevent GBV.

“We call for support for victims and survivors. We also push for policy reforms to protect women and girls in the Niger Delta Region.”

The NDDA stressed that the abolition of traditions and cultures that undermine women’s freedom and safety must become necessary actions for our state governments and traditional institutions to enforce.

“Let’s work towards a Niger Delta where women and girls can live without fear of violence. Let’s build a society where women can thrive without fear of discrimination,” the statement read.