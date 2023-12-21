Group Berates Ogun Rep Member Over Alleged Assault On Police Officer

A group, Ogun West Coalition for Good Governance (OWECOGG) has berated a member of the House of Representatives, Tunji Akinosi for allegedly assaulting a police officer during the 2023 Iganmode day held on Saturday.

The group accused Akinosi, representing Ota Federal Constituency at the National Assembly of pushing and punching the police officer, who is a security detail attached to Senator Olamilekan Ademola, popularly known as Yayi.

Akinosi had two days ago denied assaulting the police officer, accusing Yayi of sponsoring “a fake news” report against him.

But the Ogun West Coalition for Good Governance (OWECOGG) in a statement signed by its Convener, Adeosun Benjamin in Abeokuta on Thursday, faulted Akinosi’s claim, describing it as a flimsy excuse to justify his “dishonourable act”.

The group insisted that “Akinosi’s concocted lie was just an afterthought to change the narrative of what actually transpired in order to mislead the general public”.

According to the group, Akinosi deliberately attacked the security detail attached to Yayi to create a false impression that Awori people are hostile to the Senator representing Ogun West at the National Assembly.

The group noted that a video recording of the incident revealed that the deputy governor was not on the spot, wondering why Akinosi would defend his crude actions by reeling out blatant lies to the public.

“The House of Reps member was just acting out a script already planned to cause a ruckus at the venue of the event to douse the rousing welcome that would greet the arrival of Senator Adeola.

“The lawmaker is known for his disposition to violent behaviour. The assault on the security officer by Akinosi is well recorded and documented. The attack on the senior police detail clearly shows harboured resentment he has for Adeola.

“We do not only condemn Akinosi’s unwarranted attack on the police officer, which is viewed as an attack on Senator Adeola, but also demand an apology from the lawmaker.

“Rather for the House of Reps member to feed the people with lies, he should be honourable enough to accept his impulsive, albeit repulsive actions”, the group said.