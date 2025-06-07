Group Berates Monarch Over Attacks On Ex-Governor Emmanuel

Share

A socio-cultural group, the Ekid People’s Union, has described as uncharitable and unfounded the recent outburst by the Paramount Ruler of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Professor Effiong Bassey Archianga, against the administration of former Governor Udom Emmanuel.

In a recent interview, Professor Archianga had labelled Emmanuel as the “worst governor” the state had produced, claiming he did nothing for the Ibeno people during his eight-year tenure.

Reacting in a press statement issued over the weekend in Uyo, Dr. Samuel Udonsak, President-General of the Ekid People’s Union, condemned the monarch’s comments, describing them as malicious and an attempt to distort history.

“It is deeply concerning that a respected traditional ruler would use his exalted position to peddle unfounded allegations against a former governor who completed his tenure peacefully and gave his successor the free hand to implement the ARISE Agenda across the state,” Udonsak said.

He noted that the monarch’s utterances were not constructive but aimed at undermining the verifiable achievements of Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

“Before the emergence of Governor Udom Emmanuel, no road had been constructed in Ibeno. It was his administration that built the 19.5km dual carriageway linking Ibeno to Eket Local Government Area, opening up the region for economic development,” he stated.

Dr. Udonsak also pointed out that Udom Emmanuel elevated an illustrious son of Ibeno to the highest political office ever attained in the Eket Federal Constituency. He dismissed claims that Ibeno natives were excluded from the administration, citing the appointments of Mr. Ekpenyong Enyinna and Chief Okpolupm Etteh as Commissioners.

“These are not the actions of a so-called ‘worst governor,’ but legacies of a leader who believed in equitable development and inclusive governance,” he said.

He stressed that every local government area in the state, including Ibeno, benefitted from road projects and infrastructure under Udom Emmanuel’s tenure.

“Governor Emmanuel did not rule for one party or one community—he ruled for the entire Akwa Ibom State. He restored peace, built infrastructure, and created a renewed sense of belonging for all citizens,” Udonsak noted.

Highlighting other achievements, he said the former governor remodeled and equipped 12 general hospitals, revived the Itam Multispecialty Hospital, and ensured civil servants were paid salaries promptly.

“While he may not have been able to offset all outstanding gratuities, he never owed pensions,” he added.

Describing the monarch’s remarks as either a result of “age-related forgetfulness” or “a heart hardened by greed,” Dr. Udonsak emphasized that Udom Emmanuel’s legacy will stand the test of time.

“History will remember him as one of Akwa Ibom’s best governors—one who left the state better than he met it. While detractors hurl insults, Udom Emmanuel built roads, industries, and lives. While political opportunists sow division, he sowed peace and unity,” he said.

He concluded by urging those who thrive on controversy to “find another stage for their performance,” stating that Akwa Ibom has moved past bitterness and is now focused on progress.

