Group Berates Kwara South NASS Members For Poor Representation

A group, under the aegis of the Kwara South Development Initiative (KSDI), has given a damning verdict on its members representing the Kwara South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The group lamented that the poor representation of NASS members from the Kwara South extraction is responsible for the stunted growth of the district.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, on behalf of other monarchs from the region at a “strategic consultation with key stakeholders”, themed: “Strategic consultation of Kwara South leaders: Reawakening the giant.”

Oba Alebiosu asked: “Can anyone see the impact of any member of the National Assembly representing us?

“They have failed to touch the lives of their constituents. If you invite them for religious and community development purposes, they will not turn up.

“In the next elections, if they come to you canvassing for votes with money, do not hesitate to collect their money, but vote for the best candidates.”

On his part, the Convener of KSDI, Dr Johnson Adewumi, lamented that “the political representation of Kwara South since 1999 is weak and not effective. But we have had five senators and several members of the House of Representatives. Our citizens have chaired several committees in both chambers of the National Assembly with no tangible contribution.

“I doubt what the people we sent as representatives are doing. We cannot find any project of value in the entire Kwara South. This is unacceptable. It is futile to think people will change, but we can certainly change ourselves.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the state All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, pooh-poohed poor representation of the district at the NASS, promising that the party would no longer field non-performing candidates at all levels.

He said, “Anybody who does not have good intentions for Kwara will no longer occupy elective positions again. God will not allow that to happen again. After God, the APC will critically vet the antecedents of all aspiring candidates. I know the governor will not impose any candidate on us.”

In his speech, Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Princess Olubukola Babalola, urged unity among the people, adding that: “Together, we can reawaken the giants of Kwara South, ensuring prosperity and security for all.

“Let us unite in this noble pursuit, working hand in hand to build a stronger, brighter Kwara.

“Your resilience and commitment have been the bedrock of our shared progress, and I commend you for your leadership role in shaping a vibrant Kwara South.

“Your dedication continues to inspire us all. We have prioritised infrastructure to unlock economic potential and improve lives.

“I urge you to continue to support our efforts in all spheres, particularly in strengthening human security across the state.”

On the spate of banditry, Governor AbdulRazaq said: “We are sparing no resources to strengthen security and rout out criminal elements.

Security is a collective responsibility, and your partnership and support for the security agencies are vital in this monumental task.

“I urge vigilance at all times, as our enemies have informants and enablers within us.

“Let us work together to unmask them and keep our communities completely safe and conducive for growth.

“At this point, I wholeheartedly acknowledge the community-driven initiatives and the sacrifices of everyone in this regard, including the council chairmen, traditional rulers, thought leaders, and our brave vigilantes. Our words are with the families of our heroes who died protecting us.”