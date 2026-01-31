Group Berates Igbo Govs, Politicians For Betraying Biafra Cause, Kanu’s Freedom

A United States-based pro-Biafra group, Ambassadors For Self Determination, has expressed disappointment with the current South East (Igbo) Governors and political elite over what it termed neglect of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu‘s freedom and the people’s concern for a referendum on self-determination.

“These governors,” according to the group, “and their ilk ascended to power only after pledging allegiance against Kanu and Biafra, a prerequisite enforced by the powers in Abuja.

“How can we expect external support when Soludo and his cohorts occupy seats of authority?

“The natural animosities from other segments of Nigeria pale in comparison to the betrayal from within. Umahi’s boast that Tinubu operates beyond “sentiments” is code for the ruthless suppression of our rights, disguised as national unity under the APC banner—a party that promises development while delivering chains of perpetual bondage.”

The group is particularly chafed by the recent comment of Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, where he was quoted as saying that President Bola Tinubu has “defied all agitations from Biafra.”

The statement issued by the Chairman of the group, Mazi Evans Nwankwo, said Umahi’s “arrogant boast” has exposed Igbo political betrayal and sabotage of those who were supposed to facilitate the agitation.

The statement reads: “In response to the brazen declaration by Minister of Works David Umahi that President Bola Tinubu has ‘defied all agitations from Biafra,’ Ambassadors for Self Determination, USA, condemns this as a shameful admission of the ongoing conspiracy to crush the legitimate aspirations of the Biafran people.

“Umahi’s words, uttered without remorse, reveal the depths to which Abuja’s puppet masters have sunk, manipulating Igbo political jobbers to perpetuate the subjugation of our people.

“It is now incumbent upon the Igbo nation to awaken and choose: submission to these traitors or a resolute path toward self-determination.”

The pro-Biafra group further cautioned that Biafra agitation should deal with the sabotage of the Igbo political elite, who have mortgaged the self determination for personal political gains.

“They are the latter-day Warrant Chiefs, sworn enemies of our freedom, who conspired with Tinubu and his allies to imprison Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for life. As former Kano Governor and APC Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje candidly revealed in his interview, Igbo politicians have deliberately abandoned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leaving non-Igbos with no impetus to intervene.

“Anybody hoping or thinking these Abuja errand-boys will campaign for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention is a dreamer. They are the ones keeping him in detention, not the captured and corrupt Abuja bench.

“This is the uncomfortable truth we must all confront: a cabal of fewer than 20 individuals holding millions hostage, ensuring Biafra remains stifled, because each and every one of them wants to become Igbo president of Nigeria.

“A dream they would never realise under the current contraption called Nigeria.”

The Ambassadors for Self-Determination called on Biafra supporters to identify the political elite, isolate and reject them in 2027.