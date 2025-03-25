Group Begs Tinubu To Set Up Non-Partisan C’ttee To End Emergency Rule In Rivers

Share

A pro-democracy group, Coalition of Civil Society in Defence of Democracy, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to establish a reconciliation committee made up of non-partisan eminent Nigerians within 14 days, to mediate between the rival parties and resolve the crisis in Rivers State.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, suspend – ing Governor Siminilayi Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

Convener of the group, Dr. Olayemi Isaacs, who addressed journalistson yesterday in Abuja, advocated for reconciliatory steps in a democratic setting to achieve genuine peace.

He also warned that the state of emergency would only lead to a “forced peace” and encourage parties to hide their true intentions.

