Group Begins Free JAMB Registration For 10,000 Ebonyi Students

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda has commenced free registration for Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination for 10,000 students in Ebonyi State.

At the flag-off ceremony, the National Coordinator of the group, Belusochukwu Enwere, said the initiative was aimed at eliminating financial barriers that prevent qualified candidates from pursuing tertiary education.

According to him, the programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises youth empowerment, educational advancement, and inclusive national development.

He said: “Today is not just about registration for an examination. It is about unlocking doors of opportunity. It is about investing in the future and empowering a generation that will shape the destiny of our state and our nation.”

Enwere stressed that education remains a critical instrument for national transformation, adding that accessible and quality learning opportunities are fundamental to Nigeria’s long-term development objectives.

He maintained that the free registration scheme demonstrates the administration’s resolve to ensure that no qualified student is denied the opportunity to sit for JAMB due to financial constraints.

The South East coordinator also pointed to recent Federal Government interventions in the education sector, including moves to stabilise relations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He cited the reported 40 per cent salary increase for university lecturers as part of broader measures to strengthen tertiary education in the country.

Enwere further highlighted the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, describing it as a landmark initiative designed to expand access to higher education by providing financial support to students nationwide.

According to him, the JAMB registration drive also underscores the administration’s determination to sustain the South East’s longstanding academic competitiveness.

“To our students, this opportunity must not be taken for granted. Prepare diligently and strive for excellence. The future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” he said, while acknowledging the sacrifices of parents and guardians.