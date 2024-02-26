Group backs Oborevwori’s decision on Delta varsity crisis

The Niger Delta Grassroots Organization (NDGO) and Okpe Union Worldwide have thrown their weight behind Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for relocating the Faculty of Management Sciences of Delta State University of Science and Technology (DSUST) Ozoro in Isoko to Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of the state. Shortly after the Governor announced that the National University Council (NUC) had approved the establishment of three new faculties at the University, namely, Basic Medical Sciences, Pharmacy and Health Science and simultaneously signed off the relocation of the Faculty of Management Sciences to Orerokpe, crisis erupted in two Isoko council areas.

The decision was viewed as ‘inconsiderate and clannish’ by Isoko people who consider the university as an integral part of their heritage. Their protest disrupted economic activities and vehicular movement, with demonstrators vowing to occupy the Ozoro-KwaleAsaba road until the state government reverses the decision. The Isoko Monitoring Group (IMG) conveyed their dissatisfaction and displeasure in a letter addressed to the Governor, emphasizing that the relocation of the key faculty was unacceptable.