Group Backs Obasanjo On Port Harcourt Refinery’s Comment

…says NNPCL squandered Nigeria’s wealth on blending plant

The Nationalists Movement (NM) has thrown its weight behind former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) mismanaged the nation’s refineries.

In a statement signed by Elder Ogbor Awuru on Friday in Abuja, the group said Obasanjo’s revelation that over $2 billion has been squandered on the refineries, which still remains non-functional, was a damning indictment of the NNPCL’s leadership.

The movement agreed with the ex-president that the NNPCL’s decision to reject Aliko Dangote’s $750 million offer to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries in 2007 was a gross misjudgment.

According to Awuru, this decision has led to billions of dollars being squandered on the refineries without achieving any meaningful results.

Contrary to the NNPCL’s claims, Awuru who noted that the Port Harcourt refinery was merely blending and not refining crude oil, lamented that this alleged deception was unacceptable and highlighted the need for urgent action to address the corruption and mismanagement that have plagued the NNPCL.

He said: “The Nationalists Movement is throwing its weight behind former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent claims about the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) mismanagement of the nation’s refineries,” the statement said.

“Obasanjo’s revelation that over $2 billion has been squandered on the refineries, which still remain non-functional, is a damning indictment of the NNPCL’s leadership.

“We concur with Obasanjo that the NNPCL’s decision to reject Aliko Dangote’s $750 million offer to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries in 2007 was a gross misjudgment.

“It is even more appalling that the NNPCL has gone on to squander billions of dollars on the refineries without achieving any meaningful results. The NNPCL’s claim that the Port Harcourt refinery has commenced crude oil processing has proven incorrect.

“The truth is that the refinery is merely blending and not refining. This level of deception is unacceptable and underscores the need for urgent action to address the corruption and mismanagement that have plagued the NNPCL.”

The group also raised concerns over Mele Kyari’s tenure as the NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) which it said has been marred by mismanagement, corruption, and a blatant disregard for accountability.

Aware said: “His leadership style is defined by a lack of transparency and a reluctance to confront the systemic problems plaguing the oil and gas industry.

“Kyari’s handling of the Port Harcourt Refinery issue is a prime example of his modus operandi: using elaborate publicity stunts to mask underlying failures.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action to address the corruption and mismanagement at the NNPCL. The Nigerian people deserve better, and it is time for the government to take decisive action to ensure that the nation’s resources are managed efficiently and effectively.”

