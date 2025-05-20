Group Backs Democratization Of Chieftaincy Law

Share

The Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (E.F.I), has urged the Oyo State Government to designate the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III, as a co-chairman in the proposed amendment to the State’s Chieftaincy Law currently under consideration at the State House of Assembly.

The group commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration for what it described as the democratization of the State’s Chieftaincy Laws, noting that the legislative review would strengthen the roles of traditional rulers in governance and development.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Segun Fasasi, and made available to New Telegraph, E.F.I expressed concern over the exclusion of the Oke-Ogun region—comprising ten local government areas—from the proposed list of co-chairmanship positions.

According to the group, the amendment bill names the Alaafin of Oyo as Chairman of the State Traditional Council, while the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Soun of Ogbomoso are to serve as co-chairmen. The group noted that the Alaafin represents four LGAs in Oyo, the Soun covers five LGAs in Ogbomoso, and the Olubadan represents eleven LGAs in Ibadan.

However, it described as unfair the lack of representation for Oke-Ogun, which comprises ten local government areas and over thirty-five beaded crowns.

“We have followed the process of the amendment of the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, Cap. 37, Laws of Oyo State, and observed that the proposed revision—which has reached second reading at the House of Assembly—seeks to democratize the Chieftaincy Law and empower traditional rulers in the state,” the statement read.

“We call on Governor Seyi Makinde, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, and other key stakeholders to consider the inclusion of Oke-Ogun in the co-chairmanship structure, with the Aseyin of Iseyin as a representative due to his historical and cultural significance in the region,” the group added.

Historically, the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, Cap. 37 of 2000, designated the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent chairman, granting him the authority to convene and preside over council meetings.

However, the current amendment seeks to introduce a concurrent chairmanship model, renaming “Chairman” to “Chairmen” and adding both the Olubadan and the Soun to the leadership structure. The proposal has sparked debate, particularly among some Mogajis (family heads) in Ibadan and Ogbomoso, who argue that the Alaafin should not hold a superior position over other monarchs.

The amendment has passed its second reading and is awaiting executive assent from the governor.

