Group Backs Dariye For APC Natl Chairmanship

As agitation grows for the return of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship to the North-Central zone, a political pressure group, the North Central APC Democratic Alliance, has thrown its weight behind former Plateau State Governor, Senator Joshua Dariye, describing him as the ideal candidate to unify and reposition the party.

The call comes in the wake of the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the APC, sparking renewed interest and lobbying within the North-Central zone to reclaim the position.

In a statement issued in Jos and signed by the group’s coordinator, Inuwa Yahaya, the group said Senator Dariye possesses the pedigree, political experience, and acceptability required to lead the party at this critical time.

“We believe that Senator Joshua Dariye has the potential to lead the APC with the kind of inclusive leadership that will heal divisions and strengthen internal cohesion. His emergence will help forestall any internal wrangling or discontent, such as what we witnessed during the tenure of Dr. Ganduje,” Yahaya said.

He emphasized that the party needed a stabilizing force in the North-Central, where some members had expressed dissatisfaction over alleged marginalization under the previous leadership.

“The North-Central zone, and particularly Plateau State, deserves the national chairmanship seat. Our position is based on principles of justice, equity, and fairness. The choice of Senator Dariye was reached after extensive consultations across the region,” he added.

Sources within the APC also confirmed that Senator Dariye’s name featured prominently during a weekend meeting of key party stakeholders in Jos, where attendees expressed confidence in his ability to unite the party and bring valuable political experience to bear.

“The consensus at the meeting leaned toward Senator Dariye because of his wide acceptability and experience. Stakeholders believe his candidacy will be less controversial and more strategic for the party’s stability,” a source familiar with the meeting disclosed.

As the race for the next APC national chairman heats up, all eyes remain on the party’s leadership to ensure a smooth and fair process that reflects the diversity and unity of the APC across regions.