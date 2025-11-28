Group Backs Creation Of Dispute Resolution Centres In 3 States

International Alert is supporting the passage of the Dispute Resolution Centre Bill in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.

The bill is geared towards resolving cases through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and decongesting cases in conventional courts.

Programme Manager Sunday Momoh gave the advice yesterday at the closing ceremony of a training organized by the organisation for judicial stakeholders from the three targeted states on the ADR.

The initiative is aimed at providing a faster, more affordable way to resolve disputes than conventional court proceedings, which are often slow and congested.

The training and the establishment of the centre will improve access to justice for all citizens, especially vulnerable groups.

Momoh, represented by the Project Officer StephenJohn, said the meeting was to ensure consistency and standardization across ADR processes.

He said: “This explains how ADR performance will be measured, monitored, and improved through regular reporting, audits, stakeholder reviews, and compliance checks, and includes monitoring mechanisms, performance indicators, and reporting structures in the state Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).”