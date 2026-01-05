New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Group Backs Bauchi…

Group Backs Bauchi Gov For Rejecting APC

A group, Kaura Good Job, has saluted Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for his refusal to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a solidarity gathering organised in support of the governor yesterday in Bauchi, the chairman of the group, Yakubu Babayo, said Mohammed deserved commendation for his contributions to peace in the state and the entire North East.

Babayo noted that the governor had taken deliberate steps to curb insecurity in the state by creating job opportunities, especially for unemployed youths, stressing that gainful employment remains a critical tool in reducing crime and insecurity.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He said: “We organised this gathering to express our concern and register our displeasure over the unfounded allegations against our governor. “Governor Bala Mohammed is a man of peace, and we will not allow anyone to malign his pedigree.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NASS To Enforce Supreme Court Ruling On LG Autonomy –Karim
Read Next

NIWA Condoles With Families Of Victims In Boat Mishaps, Ramps Up Safety Drive