Group Backs Bauchi Gov For Rejecting APC

A group, Kaura Good Job, has saluted Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for his refusal to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a solidarity gathering organised in support of the governor yesterday in Bauchi, the chairman of the group, Yakubu Babayo, said Mohammed deserved commendation for his contributions to peace in the state and the entire North East.

Babayo noted that the governor had taken deliberate steps to curb insecurity in the state by creating job opportunities, especially for unemployed youths, stressing that gainful employment remains a critical tool in reducing crime and insecurity.

He said: “We organised this gathering to express our concern and register our displeasure over the unfounded allegations against our governor. “Governor Bala Mohammed is a man of peace, and we will not allow anyone to malign his pedigree.”