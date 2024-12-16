Group Backs Afe Babalola Over Dele Farotimi

Share

The Justice for Afe Babalola Legacy (JABL) has praised elder statesman and founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola for his move to protect his reputation.

According to the group, Babalola was right to have reported Dele Farotimi to the police. Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, spokesman Rotimi Opeyeoluwa said Babalola has a reputation of over 60 years to protect.

He said: “Aare Afe Babalola cannot be rubbished by upstarts or emergency human rights advocates, whose stock in trade is to trade in lies and bullying.

“Advocacy is not the same thing as peddling lies and resolutely failing to present as much as a shred of evidence to back up claims that has been permanently put into a self-published book.

“As a decent Nigerian, Aare Afe Babalola has steadfastly advocated cases in the law courts from one region to other regions in Nigeria, he believes in the rule of law and remains an unrepentant devotee of the law.”

