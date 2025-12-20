Group B Sets Up Battle Of Champions, Stubborn Outsiders

Group B of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations brings together history, organisation and raw fighting spirit, as Egypt, South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe clash for two knockout tickets.

Matches in the group begin on December 22 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, with expectations of close games, high tension and very little room for mistakes.

The line-up offers a clear contrast. Egypt and South Africa arrive as former champions with strong tournament pedigree, while Angola and Zimbabwe see the group as a chance to challenge the established order and force their way into the spotlight.

Egypt, the most successful team in AFCON history, come into the competition with their usual confidence and sense of authority. The Pharaohs are known for their calm approach, solid shape and ability to take chances when they matter most.

They begin against Zimbabwe in Agadir on December 22, before a heavyweight meeting with South Africa four days later. Egypt round off their group campaign against Angola on December 29, also in Agadir. With seven AFCON titles to their name, anything short of qualification would be seen as a major setback.

South Africa, winners of the 1996 AFCON, approach the tournament with a clear tactical identity. Bafana Bafana rely on good organisation, smart pressing and quick transitions to unsettle opponents. Their opening match against Angola in Marrakesh on December 22 offers them an early chance to take control of the group.

After that, South Africa face Egypt in what is likely to be one of the group’s biggest games, before closing against Zimbabwe . Having topped their qualifying group, they will believe they have the discipline and balance to go deep into the tournament.

Angola enter Group B as a dangerous outsider. The Palancas Negras are comfortable defending deep and waiting for the right moment to strike, especially through wide areas. Their patience and tactical discipline make them awkward opponents, particularly for teams expected to dominate possession.