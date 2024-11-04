Group Asks Obaseki To Account For N1.5trn

Share

A group, Initiative for Democratic Advancement and Free Speech, has asked the outgoing Godwin Obaseki government to account for over N1.5 trillion Edo State received from the Federal Government in his eight years in office as well as generated revenues, loans, grants and other financial incentives.

It also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest government officials who allegedly stole public funds and other assets.

The leaders of the group Patrick Osaigbovo, Andrew Isewele and Kamaru Momoh in a statement, threatened to lead a protest to the Abuja office of the EFCC if it doesn’t act.

On Friday, officials of the EFCC arrested the Accountant General of the state Julius Anelu and two other officials in connection with N26.6 billion derivation funds allocated to the state.

The commission got interested when 13.6 bil – lion of the money was allegedly withdrawn, leaving only N13 billion in the account within one week. The statement said: “We have watched with dismay the inhuman looting that has been going on in Edo for years.

We are surprised that the EFCC, for almost eight years, did not lift its fingers to arrest any official of Obaseki’s administration. “Even with just a few days to go, the looting has not stopped.

