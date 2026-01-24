Group Asks For Review Of Employment Process Of Total Energies

A group, Movement of Intellectuals for National Development (MIND), on Friday urged the Senate to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to review the employment process of Total Energies and ensure decent work conditions for Nigerian staff.

The national think tank group also demanded a probe over an alleged maltreatment of Nigerian workers at Total Energies. In the petition copied to the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), MIND prayed the Senate,

through the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, to direct the NCDMB to investigate these alleged breaches of the NOGID Act and apply corrective and punitive action where applicable.

The petition also urged the Senate to direct the Federal Ministry of Interior (Citizenship and Business Department) to ensure strict compliance with expatriate quota approval and mandatory knowledge transfer requirements.

It also implored the Senate to urge the Nigerian Immigration Service to clarify the immigration and work permits of the affected expatriates and enforce full compliance with immigration laws

The petition also urged the Senate to enforce the requirement of NCDMB to issue a formal letter of no objection before the approval of any expatriate quota for oil and gas operations, and ensure that all positions to be held by Nigerians are immediately held by Nigerians.