Group Asks Fg To Stop Appointment Of New Auditor-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to halt the process for the appointment of a new Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF) and instead allow the incoming government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to conclude the process. National convener of a non-governmental organisation, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD), Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi and the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Dr. Chukwuma Okoro gave the advice in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

The group alleged that there was a desperate move by some elements in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to sideline senior directors and appoint a junior officer as the Auditor General of the Federation. He said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to order for the suspension of the process for the appointment of a new Auditor General of the Federation and allow the government of his successor to do due diligence in the exercise.”