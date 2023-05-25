New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Group Asks Fg…

Group Asks Fg To Stop Appointment Of New Auditor-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to halt the process for the appointment of a new Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF) and instead allow the incoming government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to conclude the process. National convener of a non-governmental organisation, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD), Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi and the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Dr. Chukwuma Okoro gave the advice in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

The group alleged that there was a desperate move by some elements in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to sideline senior directors and appoint a junior officer as the Auditor General of the Federation. He said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to order for the suspension of the process for the appointment of a new Auditor General of the Federation and allow the government of his successor to do due diligence in the exercise.”

Read Previous

Edo Refineries Lauded For Innovative Supply Model
Read Next

Lagos Guber: Tribunal Dismisses APM, APP’s Petitions Against Sanwo-olu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023