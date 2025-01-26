Group Asks FG To Probe Alleged Attempt To Implicate Ex-MEND SG

Share

The Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND), a Niger Delta Peace advocacy group, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to be wary of an alleged plot to implicate Jude Gbaboyor.

Gbaboyor, ex-Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) Secretary-General, is being accused of being the mastermind of the 2019 looting of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Vocational Centre Boro Town in the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

According to the group, some Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) officials have allegedly initiated a plot with some elders and youths of the host community, Orubiri in Boro-town, to frame up Gbaboyor due to his threat to expose rising cases of illegal arrests, detentions, abuse of human rights and extra-judicial killings in Niger Delta.

In a statement yesterday by spokesman Kelvin Orughe, MSDND urged Tinubu to order an investigation into the development.

