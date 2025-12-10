Group Asks Court To Deregister ADC For Failing To Meet Constitutional Threshold

A public interest group, the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over alleged failure to meet the constitutional requirements to continue operating as a political party in Nigeria.

The suit, filed under FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, was initiated by the group through its National Coordinator and Member of the Board of Trustees, Hon. Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe, who deposed to an affidavit claiming that the ADC has not met the minimum electoral performance prescribed by law.

According to the affidavit, the ADC did not secure 25% of votes in any state during the last presidential election, and failed to win a single ward, councillorship, or chairmanship position in local government elections across the country.

The group further stated that the ADC also failed to win any seat in the bye-elections conducted by INEC in August 2025, insisting that such results fall below the standard expected of a registered political party.

The former lawmakers argued that these failures amount to a breach of the provisions of Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister any party that fails to win at least 25% of votes in a state during a presidential election, or fails to win a seat in any state or federal legislative election, or a councillorship position at the local government level.

“They also referenced Section 222, which outlines conditions political associations must fulfil to remain registered as parties.

The group is therefore asking the court to declare that ADC has not satisfied the constitutional and Electoral Act requirements, and should consequently be deregistered by INEC.

This legal move comes in the wake of INEC’s deregistration of 74 political parties in 2021, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in 2022. More recently, the ADC expelled its only representative in the National Assembly, further weakening its political presence.

Speaking on the suit, Igbokwe stressed that the action was filed in the interest of strengthening democracy and enforcing the rule of law.

“We took this step to promote the rule of law and expound our electoral jurisprudence,” he said.

Responding to concerns that the suit may be an attempt to promote a one-party state and cripple the opposition, with some regarding the ADC as a likely challenger to the ruling APC, Igbokwe dismissed the claim, insisting the issue is purely constitutional.

“Our action has nothing to do with shutting down multiparty democracy or promoting a one-party state. Nigeria has several political parties with national visibility and representation. Opposition is not defined by existence alone, but by meeting constitutional and electoral standards.”

He explained that the aim is to ensure that parties earn their place through performance rather than sentiment.

“The issue before the court is strictly legal: a political party must justify its continued registration by meeting minimum requirements, just like the Supreme Court affirmed in previous cases. Our duty as a public interest group is to ensure that the law is respected, not to choose which party survives.”

“If any party, including the ADC or any other, falls short of the constitutional threshold, the law must take its course. That is how democracy grows by strengthening the rules, not bending them for any group.”

He added that protecting voters from inactive political platforms is essential to building a stronger democratic system.

“So, this is not about removing opposition; it is about protecting Nigerians from the proliferation of inactive political platforms that exist only in name but contribute nothing to governance, representation or voter engagement.”