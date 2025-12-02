Group Asks APC To Consider Guber Aspirant With Clear Character

An group, Osun Protectorate (OP), has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC in Osun State, to ensure a candidate with clean and unquestionable character is presented to bear the party’s flag in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

A statement signed by the president of the group, Hon. Wale Adetunji , and made available to newsmen Monday reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is a formidable party blessed with human resources with track records.

“This possession of human materials is an added advantage that must be converted in the next year’s Osun State governorship election. APC chance at the guber poll is bright.

The party has successfully won the hearts of Osun people. “The demeaning educational qualifications and leadership failure of the incumbent Governor of Osun State has opened wider doors for victory for the APC.

The onus is on the APC party leadership to present a worthy and resourceful candidate with Unquestionable past. “Repeating the mistakes of the past will be a huge and unforgivable mistake.

APC has prepared the ground for victory depending on their candidate of choice. The electorates are wiser and more exposed today. They dig more about the respective candidate’s past weakness and strength. Politicians with unforgivable sin will be punished by the electorates with votes”.