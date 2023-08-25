Group Applauds Tinubu Over Alkali-Led NEDC Board

The Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria (CHRGN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Mohammed Goni Alkali as the MD/CEO of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

In a statement signed by its President, Pastor Israel Abiodun, the group said this attests to Alkali’s antecedents as a performer.

Abiodun said the development shows that the current administration recognises excellence and rewards hard work, integrity, and accountability.

According to him, it was no surprise that Alkali was considered for a second term due to his groundbreaking achievements in the agency.

Describing the MD/ CEO as a trailblazer, reformer, and model for public officials, Abiodun said the NEDC performed way beyond expectations in the last four years.

“The establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in October 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari was to lead the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the North Eastern region of Nigeria,” he said.

“Among other things, the agency is to receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federal Account and international donors for the settlement, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency as well as tackling menace of poverty, illiteracy level, ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the North-East states

“You will agree with us that the said mandate has been achieved in so many ways, thanks to Mohammed Goni. He came with a solid blueprint to transform the region from something of a wilderness into a flourishing land. Thousands of displaced persons have returned home. Infrastructures have received a facelift too.

“This much was achieved due to the transparency and accountability entrenched in the Commission by Goni. Northeast resources have benefited the entire people of the region and not some selfish bunch”.

Abiodun explained that under the current leadership, the NEDC strategically assessed, reviewed, and implemented key crucial programs that drastically ameliorated the poverty matrix in the North-East Region.

He outlined some of the activities including the development of the North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP), an all-inclusive roadmap for the Reconciliation, Rehabilitation, Reactivation, Replacement, Reconstruction, Resettlement, Renewal, Regeneration, Redevelopment, and Sustainable Growth of the North-East Zone.

The group added that it is only logical to allow Goni to complete the good work he started.

He added: “Under Alkali, NEDC carried out various interventions with zeal, patriotic passion, and commitment to bring succor to the people.

“The MD/CEO’s ability to coordinate, harmonize, and oversee the Commission brought success to many intervention and initiative programs for the Northeastern States through his effective, top, and outstanding managerial skills.

“We can boldly say his achievements are projects everywhere apart from human and agricultural interventions there are physical projects for all to see. We believe that soon the North East will be completely restored to not just its former glory, but better than it once was.

“Since returning to the office, the Northeast is radiating with smiles as residents know that the projects begun by Alkali will be completed”.