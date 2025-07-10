Group Applauds Tinubu for Awarding Oil Block to Ojogho

The President of Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria (HOSTCON) Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder has praised President Bola Tinubu for awarding an oil block to Henry Ojogho.

Ojogho is the founder of Broron Oil & Gas Group. In a statement, Pathfinder stated that he is a passionate advocate for local content development in the oil and sector.

The statement said: “Under his leadership, Broron Oil and Gas Group has maintained over 80 per cent indigenous workforce, championing technology transfer, modular refineries and gas-to-power initiatives to boost local capacity and national industrialization.