Group Applauds S’Court Ruling In Rivers, Says Its Win For Democracy

The Rivers Good Governance Agenda (RGGA) has commended the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its landmark ruling against the alleged unconstitutional actions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The ruling, delivered on February 28, 2025, has been described as a significant victory for constitutional democracy, the rule of law, and the independence of democratic institutions in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its president, Prince King James, the RGGA on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to the Rivers State Government.

The group argued that the move was necessary to prevent Governor Fubara from using state resources to further what they described as his “authoritarian agenda.”

A key aspect of the court’s ruling was its directive to reinstate the Rivers State House of Assembly, which the RGGA claims was illegally dismantled by Governor Fubara. The statement criticized the governor’s attempt to govern with only four out of the 32 elected members of the Assembly, calling it a blatant violation of democratic principles.

The ruling also ordered the immediate reinstatement of the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, who were previously redeployed under controversial circumstances.

The RGGA urged the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling and ensure that no funds are disbursed to the Rivers State Government until all constitutional issues are resolved.

The RGGA further emphasized that the Supreme Court’s judgment marks the beginning of a new era where state governors can no longer act with impunity.

The group decried what it described as Governor Fubara’s “quasi-military tactics” to suppress the Assembly, warning that such practices would no longer be tolerated.

The statement reads in part: The Rivers Good Governance Agenda (RGGA) commends the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its landmark judgment against the illegal actions of Governor Fubara of Rivers State. This ruling has not only reaffirmed the sanctity of the rule of law but has also restored hope in the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“This judgment, which was delivered on the 28th of February, 2025, is a monumental victory for constitutional democracy, the people of Rivers State, and indeed, all Nigerians who cherish the principles of justice, fairness, and the separation of powers.

“However, we believe that the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to the Rivers State Government, following the illegal and unconstitutional actions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is a bold and necessary step in safeguarding the integrity of our democracy.

“This judgment is a great move towards the restoration of constitutional democracy under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose commitment to the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary has been very firm.

“Moreover, the actions of Governor Fubara, including his unlawful dismantling of the Rivers State House of Assembly and efforts to prevent the 27 elected members from performing their constitutional duties, represent a blatant disregard for democracy.

“These actions were believed to have been carried out under the pretense of political survival, ignoring the fact that democracy thrives on robust participation from all branches of government.”

He continued, “The Supreme Court’s judgment is clear in its condemnation of these actions, ordering the immediate reinstatement of the House of Assembly, the Clerk, and the Deputy Clerk who were unjustly redeployed.

“It is equally important to note that the Governor’s attempts to operate with only four out of the 32 members of the House of Assembly are a clear violation of the constitutional framework that guarantees the independence of the legislative arm of government.

“The ruling has reaffirmed that no executive, regardless of the office they occupy, has the right to undermine or manipulate the legislature to perpetuate personal or partisan interests.

“The Court’s declaration that the Rivers State Governor must cease these unlawful practices and respect the constitution is a victory for the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

“We are particularly elated that the era of governors trampling on democratic institutions with impunity is gradually coming to an end. For too long, state governors have operated as emperors, disregarding the constitution, undermining the legislature, and stifling local government autonomy.

“The quasi-military rule tactics employed by Governor Fubara to silence the Rivers State House of Assembly in a dictatorial manner are not only reprehensible but also a direct assault on the principles of democracy. The Supreme Court’s judgment sends a clear message that such undemocratic practices will no longer be tolerated.

“The RGGA wishes to emphasize that the Supreme Court’s ruling is not just a victory for Rivers State but a victory for all Nigerians who believe in the rule of law and the sanctity of democratic institutions.

“The judgment has effectively halted the illegal and unconstitutional actions of Governor Fubara, who sought to manipulate the financial allocations of the state to further his authoritarian agenda.

He further noted, “The Supreme Court has shown its dedication to preserving the constitution and ensuring that no individual, no matter of influence, is above the law by preventing the CBN from disbursing funds to the Rivers State Government.

“We call on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to respect the judgment of the Supreme Court and ensure that no funds are released to the Rivers State Government until the constitutional issues raised in the case are fully resolved.

“The CBN, as a key institution in Nigeria’s financial system, must operate within the confines of the law and refrain from actions that could undermine the judiciary’s authority.

“Similarly, we urge Governor Siminalayi Fubara to respect the Supreme Court’s judgment and refrain from any further actions that could destabilize Rivers State or undermine its democratic institutions. The era of governors operating as dictators is over, and the people of Rivers State will no longer tolerate any form of authoritarianism. Governor Fubara must recognize that his primary mandate is to serve the people.

“It is, therefore, imperative that he stops all illegal activities and immediately works towards reconvening the lawful House of Assembly for the proper passage of budgets, policies, and decisions that will benefit the people of Rivers State.

“The RGGA also wishes to commend the judiciary for its courage and independence in delivering this landmark judgment. The Supreme Court’s decision is a reminder that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man and a bulwark against tyranny. We urge the judiciary to continue to uphold the constitution and ensure that justice is served without fear or favor.

“Furthermore, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue to support the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law. The Tinubu administration’s commitment to restoring constitutional democracy is very much evident in its respect for the judiciary’s independence and its efforts to strengthen democratic institutions.

“We urge the President to remain steadfast in this commitment to the rule of law and to ensure that all arms of government operate within the confines of the constitution.

“The RGGA also wishes to draw attention to the broader implications of the Supreme Court’s judgment. The ruling is a clear indication that the era of impunity and lawlessness in Nigeria is coming to an end.

“Governors who have hitherto operated as emperors, disregarding the Constitution and undermining democratic institutions, must now take heed. The Supreme Court’s judgment is a warning that no individual, no matter how powerful, is above the law.

“We also commend the Rivers State House of Assembly for its resilience in the face of Governor Fubara’s dictatorial tactics. The House of Assembly, as the representative of the people, has a constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law and ensure that the government operates within the confines of the constitution.

“We urge the House of Assembly to continue to stand firm in its commitment to the rule of law and to ensure that the interests of the people of Rivers State are protected.

“Finally, the Rivers Good Governance Agenda (RGGA) wishes to reiterate its commitment to the principles of good governance, the rule of law, and the sanctity of democratic institutions. We will continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law in Rivers State and across Nigeria.

“We call on all stakeholders, including the CBN, the Rivers State Government, and the judiciary, to respect the Supreme Court’s judgment and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“The Supreme Court’s judgment is a victory for democracy, a victory for the rule of law, and a big victory for the people of Rivers State. Let us all strive to ensure that this victory is not in vain and that democracy continues to thrive in Nigeria.”

