Group Applauds Presidency For Resolving FCC Leadership Crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Group has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for swiftly resolving the leadership crisis at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) by appointing Kayode Oladele as the Acting Executive Chairman.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the group praised the President’s timely intervention, which they said averted a looming crisis at the Commission after staff protests erupted over the reappointment of former Executive Chairman, Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka.

Oladele, who represents Ogun State on the FCC board, was appointed on July 1st as Acting Chairman following the expiration of Dankaka’s tenure.

Since the FCC’s establishment, its leadership has largely been dominated by individuals from the northern part of the country, particularly the North Central zone. Past Executive Chairmen include: Alhaji Adamu M. Fika (1996–2001) – North East; Alhaji Bello Kofar-Bai (2002–2005) – North West; Prof. Shuaibu Oba Abdul-Raheem (2007–2014) – North Central; Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka (2020–2025) – North Central.

The Integrity Group, in a joint statement signed by its Chairman, Malam Dawu Mohammed, and Secretary, Chisom Nwakama, said it was time for the South to produce the next substantive Chairman in the interest of fairness and equity.

“In the last 30 years, a Commission established to ensure equitable distribution of power and opportunities between the North and South has seen its leadership concentrated in the North,” the statement read.

They described Hon. Oladele as eminently qualified to be confirmed as the substantive Executive Chairman of the FCC, citing his background as a human rights activist and legal luminary. He previously served as a member of the House of Representatives and as Legal Adviser to the Ogun State Governor from 2008 to 2011. He was also a member of the Ogun State Executive Council.

Additionally, the statement noted that Oladele chaired a 20-member Peace-Building Committee set up by Governor Dapo Abiodun to address deadly clashes between farmers and herders in Ogun West Senatorial District.

“His credentials as a human rights activist, former Chief of Staff to the EFCC Chairman, and Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, all point to his readiness and capacity to lead the FCC effectively,” the group stated.

The APC Integrity Group further praised President Tinubu for his prompt action in resolving the succession controversy and urged him to confirm Oladele as substantive Chairman.