Group Applauds New WCO Chairman’s Landmark Election Victory

SIFAX Group Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, has congratulated the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NPA), Adewale Adeniyi on his landmark election as chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council.

Its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, said in a statement that Afolabi described Adeniyi’s emergence as a testament to his exemplary leadership, deep expertise and unwavering commitment to reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Customs Service.

He said: “This well-deserved recognition is not only a source of national pride but also a momentous achievement for the African continent and the maritime industry as a whole.”

Afolabi noted that Adeniyi’s election as the first Nigerian to occupy this global position reflects his integrity, strategic vision and dedication to excellence.

The SIFAX Group boss expressed confidence that his stewardship will deliver immense benefits to the WCO Council through progressive impact on global trade facilitation, customs modernization and international collaboration.

Afolabi also assured Adeniyi of SIFAX Group’s continued support and partnership as he steers the WCO Council towards greater heights.