Group Applauds Abbas Over Historic Broadcast, Legislative Achievements

Share

The Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI) has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Ph.D., for his groundbreaking live broadcast, which marked a significant milestone in promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s legislative processes.

The group said the two-hour engagement which brought together diverse stakeholders, including Civil Society Organizations, the media, representatives of traditional leadership, and Non-Governmental Organizations, demonstrates the Speaker’s commitment to connecting directly with Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its President Dr James Idoko, the group said the historic broadcast marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, proof of the Speaker’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement.

By providing a platform for Nigerians to engage with their elected representatives, Idoko said the Speaker has helped to bridge the gap between the legislature and the citizenry.

“The Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI) commends the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Ph.D., for his groundbreaking live broadcast, which marked a significant milestone in promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s legislative processes,” Idoko added.

“The historic broadcast marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, demonstrating the Speaker’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement.

“By providing a platform for Nigerians to engage with their elected representatives, the Speaker has helped to bridge the gap between the legislature and the citizenry. The broadcast also underscores the importance of legislative accountability and transparency in a democratic society.

“By shedding light on the legislative processes and initiatives, the Speaker has helped to promote a culture of openness and inclusivity, which is essential for building trust and confidence in the institution of the legislature.”

The PWI also acknowledged Speaker Abbas’ role in promoting economic growth, enhancing national security, and strengthening institutional frameworks, adding that his leadership has been instrumental in fostering a sense of collective self-reliance among Nigerians.

Under Abbas’ leadership, Idoko noted that the 10th House of Representatives has achieved numerous notable successes, including the passage of key bills, successful oversight of executive agencies, and effective representation of constituents’ interests.

He said Abbas’ visionary leadership has precipitated a paradigm shift in the legislative agenda of the parliament, reinvigorating its purpose and direction.

The PWI applauded Speaker Abbas for his transformative leadership, which has reinvigorated the parliament’s legislative craftsmanship.

Idoko further said: “The Speaker’s dedication to addressing pressing societal issues has shaped a legislative agenda that is responsive to the needs, aspirations, and expectations of Nigerians.

“We appreciate the Speaker’s efforts to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability. His leadership has been instrumental in fostering a sense of collective self-reliance among Nigerians.

“We call on all Nigerians to join us in praying for the Speaker’s continued success and for the prosperity of our great nation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: