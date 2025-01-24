Group Alleges Witchhunt Against Ex-Akwa-Ibom Gov

Share

A socio-political group, Democrats for Justice, Equity and Fairness (DJEF) has accused “certain interests” in the National Assembly of plot to rubbish the achievements of a former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Host Communities, had last year written to Governor Eno Umoh, requeating the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning, as well as the Accountant General, to attend its preoversight interactive session, which was held on November 25, 2024.

But the DJEF in a statement by its publicity secretary, Dr John Hassan, said it was a plot to discredit the former governor.

It alleged that there were frivolous petitions by “nebulous groups” to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Emmanuel, adding that “it could not have been a mere coincidence that a wave of media attacks is being hauled at Elder Emmanuel about the same time when a purported joint account committee of the National Assembly has been created to conduct investigations into projects that were appropriated for and legislatively passed by the State House of Assembly.”

