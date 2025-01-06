Group Alleges Plot To Sabotage Refineries

Share

The Energy Reforms Advocates of Nigeria (ERAN) has alleged a plot by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and a cabal to sabotage Dangote Refinery and other refineries.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the group led by Daniel Clarke claimed that NNPCL is planning to cut the supply of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery, a move that would force the facility to operate below capacity and undermine its ability to meet do mestic demand.

It praised the Dangote Refinery’s recent decision to lower fuel prices during the Yuletide season, describing it as a bold statement of its commitment to Nigerians.

ERAN said: “The recent news that NNPCL may cut crude oil supply to the Dangote Refinery and other local refineries is a cause for alarm.

“This decision, if implemented, would be patently unjustifiable and strategically detrimental to the refinery’s operational efficacy, thereby subverting Nigeria’s quest for energy self-sufficiency.

“This move appears to be a deliberate and orchestrated attempt to undermine the Dangote Refinery, which has been operating at full capacity, through a concerted and compound action.” –

