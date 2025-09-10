Group Alleges Plot To Hijack ADC In Kogi

…says move poses threat to peace and security

A group under the aegis of Concerned Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised alarm over an alleged plot to forcefully hijack the leadership of the party in Kogi State.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabba, the group’s spokesperson, Usman Lukman, described the move as unconstitutional and warned that it would be resisted with every legal and constitutional means available.

“Credible intelligence available to us indicates that certain individuals, unknown to our structures and alien to our operations, are plotting to forcefully take over the leadership of the ADC in Kogi State,” Lukman said.

He stressed that while the Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of association, no individual or group has the right to topple the party’s leadership through unlawful means.

“The ADC is governed by its constitution, values, and democratic ethos. Those who recklessly destroyed the PDP cannot be allowed to invade our party and subject it to the same fate. The ADC in Kogi was built painstakingly from the grassroots and nurtured with sacrifice, loyalty, and discipline. Any attempt to hijack it through unconstitutional means will be firmly resisted,” he added.

The group reaffirmed its loyalty to Rt. Hon. Elder Leke Abejide, who is described as the undisputed leader of the ADC in Kogi State. It dismissed those allegedly plotting to destabilise the party as “political opportunists and strange bedfellows” with no stake in the party’s growth.

Calling on security agencies to urgently intervene, the group said the alleged plot poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the state.

“Our democracy thrives on order, respect for process, and adherence to the rule of law, not on desperate power grabs by faceless interlopers. Thousands of our members across the state are already agitated and determined to resist any attempt by frustrated political wanderers to destabilise our party,” the statement warned.

The group further advised security agencies not to recognise or provide security cover for any ADC meetings, gatherings, or activities not sanctioned by Elder Abejide or the constitutionally recognised State Chairman of the party.

“Any such gathering by faceless impostors is illegal, illegitimate, and a calculated attempt to breach the peace and security of Kogi State,” the group insisted.