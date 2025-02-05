Group Alleges Okocha Is Plotting To Force Amaechi Out Of APC

Share

Following the ongoing political drama, the Emeka Beke-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has accused Tony Okocha of trying to force the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi out of the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Monday, Okocha described Amaechi as a failed politician who could not attract any project to Rivers State while he was Minister.

The Beke-led faction said Okocha’s intentions were behind his attacks on Amaechi lately.

However, the spokesman of the faction, Darlington Nwauju, urged APC stakeholders to query Okocha’s decision to destroy other people’s reputations to gain political relevance.

In a statement he issued, Nwauju said: “Why has former Governor Amaechi’s name become the only currency that Tony Okocha and his group can use for their political trade by batter?

“The only reason why Tony Okocha is doing everything possible to construct a gulf in the APC family is to vex the original stakeholders of the party in the state like Amaechi and force him out of a political party he laboured to build in Rivers State.”

