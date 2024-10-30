Group Alleges Contract Racketeering At UBEC

Share

The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) yesterday alleged the existence of contract racketeers at the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

National Coordinator Danesi Momoh at a news conference in Abuja claimed there was a wellorganised cartel at UBEC using contracts and promises of contracts to fleece unsuspecting businessmen and women.

While also alleging that contracts were being shared among interests in the commission, the group further claimed that the contracts were later being sold to those who have the actual capacity to execute them adding whatever was done in the name of bidding was pure deceit.

Momoh said: “The contracts are highly inflated such that the original awardee; illegal money lenders within the commission; and buyers of the contracts are able to make huge profits in one contract chain.

“There is a system of contract scam in which unsuspecting contractors are made to obtain loans with very high interests from procurement officers with a promise to award some contracts to them, which in some cases, are never awarded.”

